‘Paste’ clipboard manager for macOS updated with new interface and features

By default, macOS lacks a clipboard manager, and some users might miss having a tool to retrieve a piece of text or something else they’ve copied and pasted during the day. The Paste app solves this problem – and the app got a huge update this week with new features and a new interface.

What’s new with Paste 4.0

As reviewed by my colleague Ben Lovejoy a while ago, Paste keeps track of everything you’ve copied on your Mac. But to make things more intuitive, the app offers a colorful interface with large previews, making it easy for you to identify the items you want to retrieve from your clipboard. For example, you can even sort your clipboard items into categories.

The previews also show the app icon that that item came from. And you can choose to copy any of these items again and paste them wherever you like. With the new version, the Paste interface can be easily resized, and it’s easier to navigate around.

“Whether you want more items or need larger previews, Paste adapts to your needs. It’s not just about flexibility, it’s about crafting a workspace that elevates productivity,” says the developer. For instance, new keyboard shortcuts are available, and users can also customize them. And with the search field, finding an item on your clipboard is easier than ever.

For those concerned about privacy, Paste takes care of that as data is processed and stored. If you decide to enable sync to other devices, Paste uses iCloud to keep your data in sync, so your clipboard is safe and never sent to unknown servers. More details about how the app handles data privacy can be found here.

Try it now

I’ve been using Paste 4.0 for a while, and the app is definitely better in a lot of ways. Paste is available on the Mac App Store, and you can try it for free – although the app requires a paid subscription. The app is also available in the Setapp catalog.

It’s worth noting that Paste also has an iPhone and iPad version available on the App Store.