Apple re-releases Rapid Security Response iOS 16.5.1 to patch security exploit

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Jul 12 2023 - 1:39 pm PT
iPhone 14 ratings drop

After a rocky start, Apple has released a Rapid Security Response update to iOS 16.5.1 and macOS Ventura 13.4.1.

Apple disclosed earlier this week that it was aware of a security flaw on iPhone, iPad, and Mac that has reportedly been actively exploited.

At the time, the company released Rapid Security Response updates to iOS and macOS that patched the problem. Unfortunately, the patch also broke how certain websites load, prompting Apple to pull the update from being distributed.

Rapid Security Response updates allow Apple to push security fixes to hardware without affecting device firmware. This makes issuing patches automatic without immediately requiring user input or device reboots.

Once Apple became aware of the issue, it instructed affected users on how to remove the RSR update and restore full web functionality.

Today’s (c) revision has been specifically created to patch the security flaw without affecting how websites load. Learn more about how Rapid Security Response works here.

