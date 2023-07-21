iPhone 13/Pro/Max start from $540 in Friday’s best deals, Anker 15W MagSafe Charger $112, more

All of Friday’s best deals are now on tap today, delivering some fresh offers courtesy of 9to5Toys. Leading the pack, new all-time lows on iPhone 13/Pro/Max start from $540. Those discounts are joined by the best price ever on the StandBy-ready Anker 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charging cube at $112. Then be sure to go score the Apple TV HD at the lowest price of the year at $79. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone 13/Pro/Max all-time lows arrive from $540

Woot today is wrapping up the work week nicely with a new sale on certified refurbished iPhone models. This time putting the more recent iPhone 13 series in the spotlight, these refurbished offers are delivering the best prices to date at the very least, if not new all-time lows in their own right. A favorite from the collection, iPhone 13 Pro comes in certified refurbished condition for one of the first times at $729.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will set you back $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $999, today’s offer is most notably a new all-time low. We really haven’t seen any refurbished discounts on iPhone 13 Pro over the years, and today’s $269 discount is as rare as it is steep. Apple’s previous-generation iPhone 13 Pro comes centered around the A15 Bionic chip like other handsets in the series, which powers the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion. There’s all of the usual staples from Apple like Face ID, Cinematic mode video recording, and MagSafe charging. Dive into our coverage right here.

Alongside the iPhone 13 Pro above, two other handsets in the iPhone 13 lineup are getting in on the refurbished savings. All three in total come backed by 90-day warranties from Woot, and deliver all-time lows to help score you a more recent, unlocked handset for less. Multiple colors are available across all three devices, not to mention the ability to choose between different storage capacities.

Anker’s 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charging cube is fit for StandBy

Joining the midweek sale that went live on Wednesday, the Anker savings today continue over to one of its latest and most popular releases. The new Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe Cube wowed with its compact design earlier in the year when we first reviewed it, and now that Apple has revealed the new StandBy feature coming this fall, it’s only a more compelling option. The charging station now drops down to $112. Normally fetching $150, the 25% discount is now delivering a new all-time low at $8 below our previous Prime Day mention.

As Anker’s first 15W MagSafe charger, its new 3-in-1 Cube just hit the scene earlier this year with the ability to refuel your entire Apple kit in one compact design. The cube folds out to offer not just a true 15W MagSafe pad, but also a Fast Charger-ready Apple Watch dock and a secondary 5W Qi pad for AirPods. This has been a staple on my nightstand since our review went live in February, and it’s easily my favorite MagSafe charger on the market.

Apple TV HD is an even better value at $79

The best price of the year is now live on Apple TV HD. Bundled with that shiny new Siri Remote, the savings today now land at $79 shipped via Amazon, as well as Adorama. Normally fetching $100 these days, you’re looking at $21 in savings alongside a new 2023 low. We last saw the streamer land at $93 after trending around $120 for most of the early spring. Now, it’s $14 under our previous mention.

While not the refreshed Apple TV 4K with the A15 Bionic chip that currently starts from $125, this HD model delivers a similar overall set top box experience with support for 1080p streaming. You’ll still get all of the access to Netflix, HBO, Disney+, and other services, alongside Apple Arcade, Fitness+, and HomeKit hub functionality, just in a package that may be better suited to the guest room or office than the main home theater. Not to mention, the all-new Siri Remote that owners are raving about. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage.

Compared to the new third-generation version, the preceding home theater upgrade arrives with a similar design but is now powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Those performance gains enable support for HDR10+ content as well as Dolby Vision visuals and Dolby Atmos sound. Though one of the big downsides is that you’re ditching the Gigabit Ethernet port, which is only available on the higher-end model. Regardless, this is the most affordable way to bring a modern tvOS experience to your home theater with the recently-refreshed Siri Remote in tow.

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini Keyboard sees rare discount

Amazon is now offering the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini for $132. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at $18 in savings and a rare offer at that. This is $8 under the previous markdown we saw, for comparison. Logitech first brought mechanical switches to its popular MX series for the first time at the start of summer last year, before bringing that experience over to the Mac side of its lineup. Now you can save on that new typing hardware for some of the first times. Sporting a full layout, the keyboard features backlit mechanical switches with native support for Mac and PC out of the box. On top of Bluetooth connectivity, there’s also the included Logi Bolt USB receiver to round out the Logitech FLOW multi-device support. Our hands-on review goes over all of the other highlights, as well.

