iPad hardware rumors, new Apple Watch colors, iOS 17 fingerprinting crackdown 

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Aug 4 2023 - 10:25 am PT
9to5mac happy hour

Benjamin and Chance discuss all the Apple news of the past week including rumors about new colors for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra, the thin-bezel future of the iPad hardware design, new AirTag generation coming in 2024, Screen Time bugs annoying parents, and details of how Apple plans to crackdown on app user fingerprinting with a new policy coming with iOS 17.

Hosts

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

