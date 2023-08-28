After teasing its Apple Studio Display competitor in January and releasing the full specs and price details in July, the ViewFinity S9 5K monitor is now available. Here’s what makes it an interesting Apple Studio Display alternative.

After launching pre-orders last week and then pulling them, Samsung has made the new monitor first available on Amazon.

As we noted when Samsung revealed the specs, the new ViewFinity S9 is made for creative pros and prosumers. It features a 5K panel, 99% DCI-P3, a built-in color calibration engine, a 4K webcam, and more.

It’s got a metal build like Apple’s Studio Display and has features that are paid upgrades from Apple like height, tilt, and pivot adjustability, a matte screen, and more coming standard with the $1,599 price.

ViewFinity S9 5K now available

The official Amazon listing for the ViewFinity S9 is the first place Samsung has made the monitor available. It should appear on samsung.com and other retailers soon.

Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K monitor specs

Slim metal design

27-inch IPS 5K panel – 5120 x 2880

99% DCI-P3

600 nits brightness

60Hz refresh rate

5ms response time

1000:1 contrast

Matte display finish

Built-in color calibration engine

Average Delta E ≦ 21 color accuracy

USB-C and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity 1x Thunderbolt 4 port, 3x USB-C, 1x mini DisplayPort 90W power delivery

Built-in SlimFit 4K webcam

Integrated speakers with Adaptive Sound+

Samsung Smart Hub for use as a TV (remote included)

Adjustable height, tilt, and pivot

100 x 100mm VESA mountable

Price: $1,599

9to5Mac’s take

Pros for ViewFinity S9

As I wrote back in July, at first, it might seem like there’s not much to pull Apple users away from choosing the Studio Display as both 5K monitors start at $1,599. However, Samsung is including some features that you have to pay quite a bit more for with Apple’s Studio Display.

First, to get the height and tilt adjustable stand with Apple, that bumps the price up to $1,999.

And if you’d also like the less-reflective nano-texture glass finish, the Apple Studio display is $2,299 – almost 50% more expensive than the Samsung ViewFinity S9.

Samsung’s display comes standard with VESA mount support and the 4K webcam could end up being better than Apple’s 12MP webcam in the Studio Display.

Plus with the ViewFinity S9, you get the Smart Hub/TV functionality. All of that makes the S9 ViewFinity feel like a compelling package.

Pros for Studio Display

However, sometimes Apple Studio Display can be found for less the $1,599 MSRP. Plus it has some features the ViewFinity S9 does not like Hey Siri support, Spatial Audio/Dolby Atmos support, studio quality mics, the option of a glossy or matte screen finish, and 96W of passthrough power (vs 90W with the ViewFinity).

And of course, the pull of Studio Display being an offiical Apple monitor to match a MacBook or a desktop Mac may be enough to tip the scales for many.

What do you think about the ViewFinity S9 vs Apple Studio Display? Share your thoughts in the comments!