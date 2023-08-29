A Belkin Labor Day sale is headlining all of Tuesday’s best deals, which comes packed with iPhone and Mac essentials at some of the best prices of the year. That’s joined by Sony’s popular XM5 over-ear ANC headphones at $348, as well as Native Union’s 2-in-1 Belt Cable Duo that has you prepared for whatever port the new iPhone 15 comes with at $40. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro with Apple Watch fast charger hits $75

Belkin today is launching its annual Labor Day sale, this time offering three different tiers of savings based on how much you spend. Orders of $80 or more will lock-in $15 off their purchase with code LDAY2023 (should automatically apply at checkout), while stepping up to a cart with $125 worth of gear will save you $30. Any orders over $200 will take $60 off their total, too. Applying to a collection of MagSafe chargers, Mac docks, and other everyday carry upgrades, shipping is free across the board. Our favorite discount has the new BoostCharge Pro Apple Watch Power Bank at $75. That’s $25 off the usual $100 price tag thanks to stacking offers and a new low. It’s $15 under our previous and only other discount, too.

Belkin’s new BoostCharge Pro power bank arrives centered around an internal 10,000mAh battery. It has a soft plastic finish to house all of the internal charging tech, like its 20W USB-C port for topping off your iPhone 14. Though the best part and the whole reason to buy this accessory over any other power bank is the built-in Apple Watch Fast Charger. The sleek build can top off your wearable at the full charging rate, making this a perfect option for your everyday carry or travel setup. We take a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on review.

Save on Sony’s popular XM5 over-ear ANC headphones

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on the new Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC Headphones. As one of the best personal listening experiences on the market, these over-ear cans are now down to $348 shipped across all three styles. Down from $398, today’s $50 discount is not only one of the first this year but also the second-best price of 2023. This matches our previous mention and comes within $3 of the year’s best price – the price is also matched over at Best Buy.

Sony’s new XM5 headphones deliver some of the best active noise cancellation on the market as the brand’s latest flagship listening experience. This time around there’s a completely refreshed design that now arrives with 30-hour battery life to go alongside the new Integrated Processor V1 for improved playback. That new exterior is comprised of soft fit leather with a lightweight build rounding out the package alongside multipoint Bluetooth connectivity.

Native Union’s 2-in-1 Belt Cable Duo hits $40

Amazon is now offering the Native Union Belt Cable Duo for $40 in several styles. Down from $50, you’re looking at 20% in savings and only one of the first discounts of the year. It comes within $5 of the Prime Day mention, and is the first markdown since. This is the second-best price to date. The Native Union Belt Cable Duo lives up to its name by featuring two different options for charging a device. The USB-C cable terminates on the other end of its 5-foot cord in either USB-C or Lightning connections, letting you power up your iPhone or a MacBook from the same accessory. Our launch coverage fully breaks down what to expect.

