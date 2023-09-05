 Skip to main content

Amazon to discontinue current Kindle app for Mac as it works on a revamped version

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Sep 5 2023 - 3:17 pm PT
0 Comments
Amazon to discontinue Kindle app for Mac later this year as it works in a revamped version

Amazon launched an official Kindle app for macOS more than eight years ago, allowing Mac users to download and read their ebooks from Amazon’s platform on their computer. However, it seems that Amazon has plans to discontinue the current Kindle app for the Mac while it works on a new, revamped version.

Amazon working on a new Kindle app for Mac

On Tuesday, the official Kindle app available on the Mac App Store was updated to version 1.40.2. But while the release notes mention that the new version brings “stability improvements and bug fixes,” we also noticed that the app has been renamed “Kindle Classic.”

According to Good E-Reader, this is because Amazon is going to discontinue the current app, which is quite old, and launch a new one soon. The report mentions that Kindle Classic will be removed from the Mac App Store in October and that users may no longer be able to use it afterward. The report also states that a revamped Kindle macOS app will be released in the next few weeks.

The new app is expected to have “an enhanced book reading and library management experience.” It should look more similar to the current Kindle app for iOS, as Amazon has been working on “homogenizing all of their software” to make the experiences similar between different devices.

While Kindle Classic was made with Java, the new app will be based on React Native. The last time the Mac app received an update was five months ago. On the Mac App Store, most of the reviews for the Kindle Classic app are 1-star, with users complaining about broken features, crashes, and a few other bugs.

Of course, having a new app may limit its availability for some older Macs since Kindle Classic only requires macOS Mojave (10.14) or later.

Read also

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apps

Apps

Lead the curve on tomorrow’s iOS and Mac app h…
Amazon

Amazon

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.