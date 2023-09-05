Amazon launched an official Kindle app for macOS more than eight years ago, allowing Mac users to download and read their ebooks from Amazon’s platform on their computer. However, it seems that Amazon has plans to discontinue the current Kindle app for the Mac while it works on a new, revamped version.

Amazon working on a new Kindle app for Mac

On Tuesday, the official Kindle app available on the Mac App Store was updated to version 1.40.2. But while the release notes mention that the new version brings “stability improvements and bug fixes,” we also noticed that the app has been renamed “Kindle Classic.”

According to Good E-Reader, this is because Amazon is going to discontinue the current app, which is quite old, and launch a new one soon. The report mentions that Kindle Classic will be removed from the Mac App Store in October and that users may no longer be able to use it afterward. The report also states that a revamped Kindle macOS app will be released in the next few weeks.

The new app is expected to have “an enhanced book reading and library management experience.” It should look more similar to the current Kindle app for iOS, as Amazon has been working on “homogenizing all of their software” to make the experiences similar between different devices.

While Kindle Classic was made with Java, the new app will be based on React Native. The last time the Mac app received an update was five months ago. On the Mac App Store, most of the reviews for the Kindle Classic app are 1-star, with users complaining about broken features, crashes, and a few other bugs.

Of course, having a new app may limit its availability for some older Macs since Kindle Classic only requires macOS Mojave (10.14) or later.

