Apple TV+ now available in Tata Play Binge bundle, extending reach of Apple originals in India

Apple today announced that it is partnering with Indian streaming channel aggregator Tata Play Binge to offer Apple TV+ as part of the premier bundle, which features 27 video services including content from Disney Hotstar, LionsgatePLAY and others.

The bundle including Apple TV+ costs 399 rupees per month. Although the move sacrifices some direct subscriber revenue potential, it gives Apple original TV shows and movies much more reach in a market where Apple was unlikely to make a big dent on its own.

As much as Apple TV+ has grown since launch, Apple’s library still has a very limited selection of international content, and as such it is unlikely to capture much marketshare as a standalone subscription in non-English language markets.

Partnerships like this help Apple TV+ stay relevant in the region, leaving open the door for a renewed investment push in local originals down the road — when and if it makes sense.

We have seen Apple seemingly deploy a similar approach in France, where earlier this year Apple and Canal partnered to include Apple TV+ content at no extra charge in the Canal+ network package. Some Apple TV+ shows are also now aired on the broadcast Canal+ TV channel.

For the Tata Play Binge announcement, the service is airing a new ad promoting the availability of Apple TV+ across its various smart TV and mobile apps, notably including Android (Apple itself has so far refused to launch an Apple TV app for Android phones).

But somewhat awkwardly, the Tata ad begins with a person asking ‘Have you heard of Shantaram’?, presumably because it is one of the few Apple originals to feature Indian language dialogue. However, although the series remains available on the service, Shantaram was quickly cancelled after just one season due to poor reviews and low viewership, with the finale ending on an unresolved cliffhanger.