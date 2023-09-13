Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone 15 with USB-C, Apple Watch Series 9, iOS 17, and more
- Apple Watch Series 9 just announced with faster processor and improved sensors
- Apple announces new Apple Watch Ultra 2
- Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 battery life: Here’s what you get
- Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 have just an incredible amount of local storage now
- Apple’s FineWoven cases and bands come in these colors, plus all the other new accessories
