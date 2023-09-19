Final Cut Pro is ready for the iPhone 15 Pro

Apple is releasing the iPhone 15 Pro on Friday, and with it comes new pro-grade video capture features. Ahead of the launch, Apple has released updates to Final Cut Pro on the Mac and iPad that ensure compatibility with the new phones.

Here are the release notes for today’s Final Cut Pro update:

Final Cut Pro 10.6.9 includes the following enhancements and bug fixes: • Take advantage of the flexibility and dynamic range of log-encoded video shot on iPhone 15 Pro.

• Enhance the look of footage shot on popular Fujifilm, DJI, and ARRI cameras using new log profiles.

• Fixes an issue that could cause Motion templates to not respond to the Opacity setting.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are the first models to support Log encoding and the first phones to support the Academy Color Encoding System. Videographers can also film video directly to external storage over the new USB-C port.

Final Cut Pro for Mac is available for $299.99 as a one-time purchase. Apple also offers a free trial of its professional video editing software.

Earlier this year, Apple finally brought Final Cut Pro to the iPad as well. The tablet version is just as capable and is available through a subscription of $4.99/month or $49.99/year.

That version also sees an update today:

Final Cut Pro for iPad 1.2 includes the following enhancements: • Take advantage of the flexibility and dynamic range of log-encoded video shot on iPhone 15 Pro. • Enhance the look of footage shot on popular Fujifilm, DJI, and ARRI cameras using new log profiles. • Choose from 25 new soundtracks that dynamically adjust to fit the length of your project. • Enable and disable clips to quickly compare your edit with and without them. • Easily select and reposition keyframes using touch or Apple Pencil. • Pinch to quickly resize clips in the browser. New keyboard shortcuts: • Enable and disable clips using the keyboard shortcut V. • Import media from Photos using the keyboard shortcut Command-I; import media from Files using the keyboard shortcut Shift-Command-I. • Export your project using the keyboard shortcut Command-E. • Unrate browser clips using the keyboard shortcut U.