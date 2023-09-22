T-Mobile suffers from its third major data breach in 12 months

In more T-Mobile news surely to give you déjà, déjà, déjà vu, the company has reportedly fallen victim to its third data breach this year, with over 90GB of employee and customer information stolen. And if you aren’t keeping track, it’s the company’s eighth major breach since 2018…

The threat actors posted the stolen databases on the infamous cybercriminal forum BreachForum. They claim that the 90GB of PII information belongs to T-Mobile employees, which includes credentials, partial social security numbers (SSNs), and email addresses, along with the company’s sales and analytics data, support calls with customers, and other information.

According to the malware researchers at vx-underground, which first pointed out the breach on Twitter (X), the incident occurred in April 2023.

Why exactly the threat actors waited months before leaking the data unknown.

Unfortunately, data breaches are almost the norm for T-Mobile. This particular one comes shortly after T-Mobile’s second breach of 2023 last March, and off the back of the massive January 2023 incident that exposed the personal information of approximately 37 million customers.

Hello, prepare yourself for another long post about the new T-Mobile breach and a mistake that we made.



Mistake: Employee PII was leaked, NOT customer PII. This is the 2nd time a T-Mobile breach has exposed T-Mobile employees.



We've had a large number of people asking how we… pic.twitter.com/w5YdHNkBaO — vx-underground (@vxunderground) September 22, 2023

I’d also be remiss if I didn’t mention the reports from earlier this week of customers seeing the personal data of other users when logged into their own accounts.

While T-Mobile has yet to acknowledge or confirm the breach, it’s likely the company has already begun or will soon begin notifying affected employees to change their passwords and offer services to mitigate damage.

This is an ongoing story. I’ll continue to update as we learn more.