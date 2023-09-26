Apple launches ‘Meet with Apple Experts’ developer program with labs, workshops, and more

Apple has announced a significant expansion of the resources available to developers. “Meet with Apple Experts” is described as “a new global resource for the Apple developer community.” Developers can access sessions, labs, one-on-one consultations, and more through this program.

“These programs help developers learn about the latest Apple tools and resources to bring their apps to the next level,” Apple says. Apple announced the new resource in a press release on Tuesday, writing:

With more than 50 sessions, workshops, and consultations immediately available, Meet with Apple Experts will include ongoing access to both online and in-person activities to provide developers around the world with even more opportunities to connect directly with Apple experts for insight, support, and feedback.

Developers can begin signing up for sessions today, focused on iOS 17, watchOS 10, iPadOS 17, visionOS, and more. The sessions will also help developers fine-tune their App Store marketing, track performance through analytics, and improve customer acquisition:

Starting today, developers can sign up for sessions around a variety of topics that provide deep dives into iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, visionOS, and how apps and games can be optimized for the latest hardware releases. Several sessions will also focus on helping developers maximize their app and game experiences on the App Store through customizing product pages, enhancing app discovery, making the most of in-app events, and improving customer acquisition through features like App Analytics.

Apple says that registered developers and current members of the Apple Developer Program and Apple Developer Enterprise Program can head to the Apple Developer website today to learn more.