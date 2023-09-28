Today’s best deals on Apple hardware and accessories are headlined by Wi-Fi + Cellular 10th Gen iPad models alongside a solid $100 price drop on M2 Mac mini that is currently sitting at a new all-time low. Moving over to the accessory side of things, the new iMac G3-inspired translucent MagSafe iPhone 15 cases from Spigen have now dropped even lower during the launch phase and Woot is giving folks a chance to scoop up some leather Apple AirTag holders before they are gone for good. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Stay connected with Apple’s Wi-Fi + Cell 10th Gen iPad starting at $529

Amazon is now offering a solid price drop on the Wi-Fi + Cellular Apple 10th Generation 10.9-inch iPad today. You can land the 64GB model starting from $529 shipped, which is down from $599 for the lowest price we can find on the upgraded configuration – the 256GB version is going for $699, down from $749 and coming within $20 of the lowest we have tracked at Amazon this year. Scoring an iPad that can remain connected just about anywhere regularly starts at $650 for the mini model (currently $629 at Amazon) and $750 (currently $650 on sale) for the iPad Air 5, for further comparison. While we did see the entry-level Wi-Fi only setup drop to $379 for a brief time at B&H recently, that deal has come and gone with Amazon’s listing now starting at $399 shipped from the regular $449 price tag. Check out our launch coverage for additional details.

M2 Mac mini at $499 all-time low

B&H is continuing to offer the best prices yet on Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini. The best place for most to start is going to be with the baseline M2 Mac mini 256GB at $499 shipped. Now clocking in at $100 off the usual $599 price tag, there is nothing entry-level about the performance of this compact machine. It’s matching our previous mention from July and arriving at $50 lower than Prime Day. Over at 9to5Mac, we detail what to expect from the experience in a recent hands-on review.

Spigen’s iMac G3-inspired translucent MagSafe iPhone 15 cases

Check out the new Spigen vintage iMac G3 iPhone 15 cases. While we have already detailed the main Spigen iPhone 15 case collection right here alongside some notable launch deals, the brand is reaching back in time to pull some late 90s’ iMac vibes for its new C1 lineup. Heavily inspired by the Jony Ive-designed iMac G3 with the tear-drop form-factor and translucent plastic case, the new Spigen iMac G3 iPhone 15 cases are now available for purchase via the official Spigen Amazon storefront with a solid launch discount – use code helloagain20 at checkout and clip the on-page coupon.

Apple’s discontinued leather AirTag Loops/Key Rings from $10 ea. (Up to 74% off)

Joining deals on its leather MagSafe wallet, Woot is now offering some price drops on Apple’s leather AirTag gear. As many of you know by now, Apple has now stepped away from producing leather accessories for its tech in favor of the divisive FineWoven iPhone 15 cases, magnetic wallets, and FineWoven AirTag Key Ring, which could very well mean the leather gear still out there might be gone for good sooner than later. However, today Woot is offering folks a chance to score the now discontinued Apple Leather AirTag Loop or Leather AirTag KeyRing with a solid deals attached. You can score one loop for $12.99 or two for $19.99, and the same deals apply to the key ring variant. Regularly up to $39 and currently closer to $34 on Amazon, this is up to 74% in savings and the lowest price we can find. This is also among the best prices we have evert tracked. Head below for more details.

