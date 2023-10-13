 Skip to main content

Apple Watch Series 1 is now a vintage product with limited support

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Oct 13 2023 - 3:09 pm PT
Apple Watch Series 1 is now a vintage products with limited support

A few weeks ago, Apple updated its list of obsolete products with a notable addition: the original Apple Watch, introduced in 2015. The company has just added another product to its list of vintage products that aren’t exactly obsolete but may no longer be eligible for support. That’s the case for the Apple Watch Series 1.

Apple Watch Series 1 becomes vintage

Apple’s website was updated this week to list the Apple Watch Series 1 as vintage. For those unfamiliar, Apple considers a product to be vintage when it has no longer been distributed for sale for more than five years but less than seven. Apple provides limited support for vintage products, as the company says repairs are subject to parts availability.

The Apple Watch Series 1 and 2 were announced together in September 2016. However, while the Apple Watch Series 2 was discontinued a year later with the launch of Series 3, Series 1 remained in the lineup as a more affordable option. And yes, the original Apple Watch and the Apple Watch Series 1 are different products.

The Series 1 replaced the original Apple Watch in 2016. While Series 2 had new features such as a brighter display, built-in GPS, and improved water resistance, Series 1 kept almost the same hardware as the original model but with a faster chip. It cost $369, $100 less than Series 2 and the original Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch Series 1 and 2 received updates until mid-2020, and the latest software compatible with these models is watchOS 6. Once these products become obsolete, they will no longer be eligible for any official repairs from Apple.

