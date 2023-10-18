Apple did kind of announce a new iPad after all… in China

After conflicting reports about whether Apple was going to launch new iPads, a new Apple Pencil, or both, the matter appeared to have been settled with yesterday’s announcement of the Apple Pencil (USB-C).

However, it turns out there was a new(ish) iPad also – but only in China …

Alongside being limited to a single country, it was also only a rather minor variant of an existing model.

In fact, it was so uninteresting Apple didn’t even bother including it in the headline of the Chinese press release. That mirrored other versions of the press release around the world, simply announcing the new Pencil.

But buried within it was mention of an update to the iPad 10:

The updated iPad (10th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular model supports eSIM for the first time in mainland China. Reservations will be accepted from October 19 and will be officially released on October 25. The updated iPad (10th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular model will support the eSIM cellular data scheme in mainland China, enabling a fast, smooth and secure cellular data connection without a physical SIM card […] iPad (10th generation) supports 5G, providing users with more ways to connect. It can smoothly access files, contact relatives and friends, and access streaming media content anytime and anywhere without wireless LAN. The upgraded iPad (10th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular model supports eSIM, and users can choose China Unicom’s cellular data plan 1 directly on the iPad. Users can also continue to use the physical SIM card activated by the carrier.

The US version of course already includes eSIM, so this is essentially just updating the Chinese model to the same spec.

None of the pre-announcement reports really came to pass. It turns out there was a new(ish) iPad, but no new chips, and only in one country. There was a new Pencil, but no interchangeable magnetic tips.

As for the Pencil, as one Twitter user put it, I sure as heck wouldn’t want to be an Apple Store sales person trying to explain the choices to an iPad owner …