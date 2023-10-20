New Apple Pencil, cheaper Vision Pro details, iPhone 15 sales stumble

Benjamin and Chance analyze the good and (mostly) bad of the Apple Pencil lineup, following the announcement of the new USB-C model this week. Also, there are details about what Apple will cut from a cheaper Vision Pro model; how critical is EyeSight to the product, really? Listeners back up Chance’s poor CarPlay GPS experiences, more iPhone camera testing at ACL, and Apple TV+’s new film strategy begins today.
Links
- This CarPlay GPS bug makes Apple Maps unusable and dangerous
- iPhone 15 Pro Max 5x daylight zoom test at ACL
- iPhone 15 reportedly selling worse than iPhone 14 in China
- Apple unveils cheaper Apple Pencil with USB-C port and more
- Apple Pencil USB-C vs Apple Pencil 2 vs 1
- Cheaper next-gen Apple Vision headset will likely drop EyeSight feature to save on cost
- Apple ends partnership with John Lasseter’s Skydance Animation, ‘Spellbound’ going to Netflix
- Netflix will now charge up to $23/month for access after latest price increase
