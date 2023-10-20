New Apple Pencil, cheaper Vision Pro details, iPhone 15 sales stumble

Benjamin and Chance analyze the good and (mostly) bad of the Apple Pencil lineup, following the announcement of the new USB-C model this week. Also, there are details about what Apple will cut from a cheaper Vision Pro model; how critical is EyeSight to the product, really? Listeners back up Chance’s poor CarPlay GPS experiences, more iPhone camera testing at ACL, and Apple TV+’s new film strategy begins today.

