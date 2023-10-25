Apple TV+ is getting more expensive, but here’s how to save

Apple announced significant price increases for Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple News+ today. While the price increases go into effect immediately for new subscribers, existing subscribers have some time to decide on whether or not to renew or cancel.

In fact, existing monthly Apple TV+ subscribers can also lock in the current pricing if they’re willing to switch to an annual plan…

In case you missed it, here’s the breakdown of today’s Apple price increases.

Apple TV+:

Apple Arcade

Apple News+

As you can see, Apple TV+ is getting more expensive for both monthly and annual subscribers, while Apple Arcade is only getting more expensive on a monthly basis. The Apple Arcade annual price is unchanged. Apple News+ is getting more expensive on a monthly basis, and Apple still doesn’t offer an annual plan for it.

The price changes go into effect starting today for new subscribers. The price for current subscribers will increase in 30 days, starting with their next renewal period after that date.

So how can you save some money? First of all, you can save money right away by switching to the annual billing for Apple Arcade, but that’s not a time-sensitive decision. The annual price is unchanged.

How to save on Apple TV+

For Apple TV+ subscribers, however, you can change from monthly billing to annual billing and lock in the previous $69.99 rate. This was first pointed out by Sigmund Judge on Twitter.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone

Tap your Apple ID at the top

Tap “Subscriptions”

Find “Apple TV+” in the list of options and tap it

Tap “See All Plans”

Choose the annual option

Unfortunately, this only works for monthly Apple TV+ subscribers. New subscribers will pay the full $99.99 annual price. Still, for monthly subscribers, this is an easy way to save $30.

Also worth noting: Apple doesn’t offer annual billing for Apple One bundles. If you’re currently subscribed to an Apple One bundle, you’ll have no choice but to pay the higher price or cancel/downgrade your subscription.