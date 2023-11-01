 Skip to main content

Apple announces new movie ‘The Family Plan’ starring Mark Wahlberg, streaming in time for Christmas

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Nov 1 2023 - 8:22 am PT
0 Comments

Apple TV+ today announced a new original movie The Family Plan, starring Mark Wahlberg. The film is set to stream globally on Apple’s streaming service from December 15, perfectly in time for the holiday period.

The action-comedy feature sees Wahlberg play Dan Morgan, a retired government assassin who is now living the quiet life as a family plan … until he is discovered and his family are threatened.

To ensure their safety, Morgan packs up his family into their minivan and sets off an a road trip, much to the chagrin of his teenage daughter and son, and his unsuspecting wife (played by Michelle Monaghan) and 10-month-old baby.

The film hails from Apple’s deal with Skydance, in which Apple fully funds at least two big-budget original movies per year from the production studio. (A separate deal with Skydance Animation ended last month.)

The Family Plan joins Apple TV+ growing roster of original films, as it continues to bulk up its roster of streaming titles.

In cinemas now, Apple Original Films is screening Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon epic, and later in November Ridley Scott’s Napoleon will also hit theaters. Both films will stream on Apple TV+ at a later (as yet unannounced) date after their run in cinemas.

Following a price increase last week, Apple TV+ costs $9.99 per month. Get a free trial here for new accounts. You can also get Apple TV+ as part of the Apple One bundle … that means you could be watching The Family Plan using your Apple family plan.

See everything coming to Apple TV+ in our comprehensive guide.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that access…

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.