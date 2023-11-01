Apple announces new movie ‘The Family Plan’ starring Mark Wahlberg, streaming in time for Christmas

Apple TV+ today announced a new original movie The Family Plan, starring Mark Wahlberg. The film is set to stream globally on Apple’s streaming service from December 15, perfectly in time for the holiday period.

The action-comedy feature sees Wahlberg play Dan Morgan, a retired government assassin who is now living the quiet life as a family plan … until he is discovered and his family are threatened.

To ensure their safety, Morgan packs up his family into their minivan and sets off an a road trip, much to the chagrin of his teenage daughter and son, and his unsuspecting wife (played by Michelle Monaghan) and 10-month-old baby.

The film hails from Apple’s deal with Skydance, in which Apple fully funds at least two big-budget original movies per year from the production studio. (A separate deal with Skydance Animation ended last month.)

The Family Plan joins Apple TV+ growing roster of original films, as it continues to bulk up its roster of streaming titles.

In cinemas now, Apple Original Films is screening Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon epic, and later in November Ridley Scott’s Napoleon will also hit theaters. Both films will stream on Apple TV+ at a later (as yet unannounced) date after their run in cinemas.

Following a price increase last week, Apple TV+ costs $9.99 per month. Get a free trial here for new accounts. You can also get Apple TV+ as part of the Apple One bundle … that means you could be watching The Family Plan using your Apple family plan.

