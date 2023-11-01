iPhone 15 silicone cases start at $24, Beats Studio Buds+ $130 low, MagSafe 3 MacBook cable $35, more

Apple’s official silicone cases are some of the best on the market, and now you can score the best prices yet on its new iPhone 15 and 15 Plus styles from $24. The savings are joined by the new Beats Studio Buds+ with the slick transparent design in tow at $130. And if you need a spare MagSafe 3 cable for your MacBook, Apple’s official charger is down to $35. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone 15 and 15 Plus silicone cases from $24

Amazon is starting off November by rolling out new all-time lows on the new official Apple iPhone 15 and 15 Plus Silicone cases. These MagSafe accessories all normally sell for $49, but are now dropping down to the best prices we’ve seen across several colors for each smartphone. Pricing now starts at $24 that can be found on each of the styles’ product pages. These are all some of the first chances to save period, while marking new all-time lows at upwards of 50% off.

Apple’s official silicone cases are easily the company’s best first-party covers these days, delivering the same premium look and feel we’ve come to expect over the years. There are several styles available for both iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, each of which has a soft-touch and grippy finish. You’ll also find built-in magnets for taking full advantage of MagSafe charging, to go alongside a raised lip around the front and camera module for keeping your device scratch-free.

iPhone 15 cases on sale from under $25

iPhone 15 Plus cases on sale from under $24

Save on the neat new transparent Beats Studio Buds+

Amazon is now offering an all-time low on the new Beats Studio Buds+. These earbuds arrive in one of the three colors – including the slick new transparent model – and now all drop down $129.95 shipped. You’d more regularly pay $180, with today’s offer netting you $50 in savings. This is matching the all-time low for only the third time, too. We break down just what’s new this time around below the fold, and dive into the full scoop over in our hands-on review.

Beats Studio Buds+ just launched back in May and arrive as the latest listening experience from Beats. Notable features include improved ANC and transparency modes, which are complemented by upgraded microphones and the refreshed form-factor. Not all too much has changed with the charging case, still sporting a USB-C port, Qi coil, and a supplemental 27 hours of listening. But if there had to be just one reason to consider the latest from Beats over other earbuds out there, it would have to be the fun and unique transparent design.

New all-time low discounts Apple’s official MagSafe 3 MacBook cable

Apple just launched new MacBooks with companion MagSafe chargers that now come in a new Space Black color. But if you’d rather just save some cash and need a spare, Amazon now offers the official USB-C MagSafe 3 Cable for $35. This is down from its usual $49 price tag while marking a new all-time low at 30% off. It’s $2 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low, too. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our 14-inch MacBook Pro review.

Apple just recently refreshed its MagSafe 3 connector for the M1 Pro MacBooks, finally bringing back the magnetic charging option after being gone for years. The cable was then introduced for the new M2 MacBook Air, and now the very same charging cord is on sale and just like the one that came in the box. It sports a woven design and metal connector that can lock onto the side of your Mac. Today’s discount makes for a great chance to score a spare at a discount, or outfit your everyday carry with one to always have on-hand.

