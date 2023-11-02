Apple stops signing iOS 17.0.3 and unpatched versions of iOS 16, iOS 15

iOS 17.1 has been available for more than a week. Now Apple is blocking downgrades to iOS 17.0.3 as well as unpatched versions of iOS 16 and iOS 15.

iOS 17.1 included security fixes for more than a dozen discovered vulnerabilities. Fortunately, Apple says none of the 18 flaws were known to be exploited.

Apple has also stopped signing iOS 16.7.1, iOS 16.7, and iOS 15.7.9. This prevents downgrading to these unpatched versions of the iPhone software.

As of October 25, 2023, these are latest and most secure versions of iOS:

iOS 17.1

iOS 16.7.2

iOS 15.8

You can always find the latest versions of iOS, macOS, and other Apple platforms for each supported device here.

