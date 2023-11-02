 Skip to main content

Apple stops signing iOS 17.0.3 and unpatched versions of iOS 16, iOS 15

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Nov 2 2023 - 7:04 am PT
0 Comments
apple zero-day exploit spyware security iOS

iOS 17.1 has been available for more than a week. Now Apple is blocking downgrades to iOS 17.0.3 as well as unpatched versions of iOS 16 and iOS 15.

iOS 17.1 included security fixes for more than a dozen discovered vulnerabilities. Fortunately, Apple says none of the 18 flaws were known to be exploited.

Apple has also stopped signing iOS 16.7.1, iOS 16.7, and iOS 15.7.9. This prevents downgrading to these unpatched versions of the iPhone software.

As of October 25, 2023, these are latest and most secure versions of iOS:

  • iOS 17.1
  • iOS 16.7.2
  • iOS 15.8

You can always find the latest versions of iOS, macOS, and other Apple platforms for each supported device here.

More

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.