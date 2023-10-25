iOS 17.1 patches these 18 security flaws

Apple has launched its first major update for all users since debuting iOS 17 in September. iOS 17.1 comes with a range of security patches and none of them were identified as exploited in the wild ahead of the fixes.

Per usual, Apple shared the details of the latest vulnerability fixes on its security page.

Patches range from fixing security bugs in Contacts, Find My, Kernel, Passkeys, Photos, Siri, Weather, WebKit, and more.

Fortunately, there were no known reports of any of the security flaws being actively exploited ahead of Apple releasing the fixes.

Here are the full security fix notes for iOS 17.1:

Contacts

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An app may be able to access sensitive user data

Description: A privacy issue was addressed with improved private data redaction for log entries.

CVE-2023-41072: Wojciech Regula of SecuRing (wojciechregula.blog) and Csaba Fitzl (@theevilbit) of Offensive Security

CVE-2023-42857: Noah Roskin-Frazee and Prof. J. (ZeroClicks.ai Lab)

CoreAnimation

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An app may be able to cause a denial-of-service

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2023-40449: Tomi Tokics (@tomitokics) of iTomsn0w

Find My

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An app may be able to read sensitive location information

Description: The issue was addressed with improved handling of caches.

CVE-2023-40413: Adam M.

ImageIO

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: Processing an image may result in disclosure of process memory

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2023-40416: JZ

IOTextEncryptionFamily

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2023-40423: an anonymous researcher

Kernel

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An attacker that has already achieved kernel code execution may be able to bypass kernel memory mitigations

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2023-42849: Linus Henze of Pinauten GmbH (pinauten.de)

Mail Drafts

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: Hide My Email may be deactivated unexpectedly

Description: An inconsistent user interface issue was addressed with improved state management.

CVE-2023-40408: Grzegorz Riegel

mDNSResponder

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: A device may be passively tracked by its Wi-Fi MAC address

Description: This issue was addressed by removing the vulnerable code.

CVE-2023-42846: Talal Haj Bakry and Tommy Mysk of Mysk Inc. @mysk_co

Passkeys

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An attacker may be able to access passkeys without authentication

Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2023-42847: an anonymous researcher

Photos

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: Photos in the Hidden Photos Album may be viewed without authentication

Description: An authentication issue was addressed with improved state management.

CVE-2023-42845: Bistrit Dahla

Pro Res

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2023-42841: Mingxuan Yang (@PPPF00L), happybabywu and Guang Gong of 360 Vulnerability Research Institute

Siri

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An attacker with physical access may be able to use Siri to access sensitive user data

Description: This issue was addressed by restricting options offered on a locked device.

CVE-2023-41982: Bistrit Dahla

CVE-2023-41997: Bistrit Dahla

CVE-2023-41988: Bistrit Dahla

Status Bar

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: A device may persistently fail to lock

Description: The issue was addressed with improved UI handling.

CVE-2023-40445: Ting Ding, James Mancz, Omar Shibli, an anonymous researcher, Lorenzo Cavallaro, and Harry Lewandowski

Weather

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An app may be able to access sensitive user data

Description: A privacy issue was addressed with improved private data redaction for log entries.

CVE-2023-41254: Cristian Dinca of “Tudor Vianu” National High School of Computer Science, Romania

WebKit

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: Processing web content may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

WebKit Bugzilla: 259836

CVE-2023-40447: 이준성(Junsung Lee) of Cross Republic

WebKit

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: Processing web content may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: A use-after-free issue was addressed with improved memory management.

WebKit Bugzilla: 259890

CVE-2023-41976: 이준성(Junsung Lee)

WebKit

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: Processing web content may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved checks.

WebKit Bugzilla: 260173

CVE-2023-42852: an anonymous researcher

WebKit Process Model

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: Processing web content may lead to a denial-of-service

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

WebKit Bugzilla: 260757

CVE-2023-41983: 이준성(Junsung Lee)

Additional recognition

libarchive

We would like to acknowledge Bahaa Naamneh for their assistance.

libxml2

We would like to acknowledge OSS-Fuzz, Ned Williamson of Google Project Zero for their assistance.

Power Manager

We would like to acknowledge Xia0o0o0o (@Nyaaaaa_ovo) of University of California, San Diego for their assistance.

VoiceOver

We would like to acknowledge Abhay Kailasia (@abhay_kailasia) of Lakshmi Narain College Of Technology Bhopal India for their assistance.

WebKit

We would like to acknowledge an anonymous researcher for their assistance.

October 25, 2023