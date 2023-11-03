M3 chip announced, new MacBook Pro and iMac reactions

Benjamin and Chance discuss everything Apple announced at its October Halloween-themed event, including all the nuances of the M3 Apple Silicon generation, the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, and the (somewhat) updated iMac.

Sponsored by HelloFresh: Use code happyhourfree for FREE breakfast for life! HelloFresh is America’s #1 meal kit.

Sponsored by SimpleMDM: Check out SimpleMDM the ultimate Apple device management solution designed to simplify the lives of MacAdmins. Join the thousands of organizations that are already using SimpleMDM and start to experience Apple MDM the way it should be.

Hosts

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

Subscribe, Rate, and Review

Ad-free version

You can get an ad-free version of 9to5Mac Happy Hour on Apple Podcasts each week for $5 per month or $50 per year.

Feedback

Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads

Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com