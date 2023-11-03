 Skip to main content

M3 chip announced, new MacBook Pro and iMac reactions

Avatar for Seth Kurkowski  | Nov 3 2023 - 10:36 am PT
Benjamin and Chance discuss everything Apple announced at its October Halloween-themed event, including all the nuances of the M3 Apple Silicon generation, the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, and the (somewhat) updated iMac.

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

