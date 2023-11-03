M3 chip announced, new MacBook Pro and iMac reactions

Benjamin and Chance discuss everything Apple announced at its October Halloween-themed event, including all the nuances of the M3 Apple Silicon generation, the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, and the (somewhat) updated iMac.
Links
- Apple officially unveils M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max: 3 nanometer, Dynamic Caching GPU, more
- Apple announces new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro: M3 chip, Space Black, cheaper $1599 starting price
- Apple announces new 24-inch iMac with M3 chip
- Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ Mac event was shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max
- Here’s how Apple shot the entire ‘Scary fast’ event on iPhone 15 Pro (even the drone footage)
