The popular fitness app for Apple devices Gentler Streak released an update on Thursday that adds support for three new languages. In addition, the developers teased some new features they’ve been working on. Read on as we detail what’s new and what will change in the Gentler Streak app.

Gentler Streak adds support for new languages

Back in June, Gentler Streak rolled out support for Brazilian Portuguese in its app. Now the app has been updated with support for even more languages: German, Italian, and French. These languages join the already supported English and Spanish, making the app more attractive to even more users.

“With this expansion, […] we open the gentler doors to another 200 million people,” Gentler Streak CEO Katarina Lotrič said. According to her, more languages will be added in 2024.

As 2023 draws to a close, the Gentler Streak team also gave us a teaser of what to expect in 2024. The app will get a redesigned Daily Fitness Status with even more details about your body and more than 20 new types of workouts, including aquatic therapy and hula hoop.

Workout summaries will become “richer” with photos and notes, turning the app into a “workout journal.” In addition, users can expect widgets and complications from the Wellbeing section, introduced earlier this year, as well as Wellbeing Trends, so that users can observe how their lifestyle impacts their long-term health.

More about the app

Gentler Streak received Apple’s App of the Year award for Apple Watch in 2022 and more recently earned a spot as a finalist for the 2023 Apple Design Award. It was initially introduced for iPhone users in 2021, and its Apple Watch version was launched in February 2022.

You can download Gentler Streak for free on the App Store, but some advanced features require a subscription or a lifetime license. To gain a deeper understanding of the app, make sure to check out the interview with Katarina Lotric, the founder of Gentler Streak, here on 9to5Mac.