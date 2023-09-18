The popular fitness app Gentler Streak today got a major update that takes advantage of new features introduced with iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10. The new version of the app brings an iPad version for the first time, as well as a new interface for the Apple Watch app, plus StandBy widgets for iPhone users.

With iPadOS 17, Apple is finally bringing its Health app to the iPad. Users can now keep track of their health data on the big screen, with all data synchronized from iPhone and Apple Watch via iCloud. Of course, third-party apps can also integrate with the Health app on the iPad, and Gentler Streak is one of the first apps to do so.

The new version of Gentler Streak now has an iPad-ready interface, which lets you access your Streak, Wellbeing section, and all the other features already available on the iPhone and Apple Watch version of the app. To make better use of the iPad screen, the Activity Path shows a 30-day view instead of just 10 days, and the summary also shows more information.

For Apple Watch users, Gentler Streak now has a new interface that matches the new watchOS 10 guidelines. “Screens pop better with backgrounds – like the first Gentler Streak status screen – while they also communicate a certain message,” the developers explain.

On the iPhone, the update introduces interactive widgets, so you can start a suggested Go Gentler right from the Home Screen. And when your iPhone is in StandBy Mode, you can also add Gentler Streak widgets to see Go Gentler suggestions or your current fitness conditions at a distance. Some sections of the app have also been redesigned to look more modern.

More about the app

Gentler Streak received Apple’s App of the Year award for Apple Watch in 2022 and more recently earned a spot as a finalist for the 2023 Apple Design Award. It was initially introduced for iPhone users in 2021, and its Apple Watch version was launched in February 2022.

You can download Gentler Streak for free on the App Store, but some advanced features require a subscription or a lifetime license. To gain a deeper understanding of the app, make sure to check out the interview with Katarina Lotric, the founder of Gentler Streak, here on 9to5Mac.