Gentler Streak adds menstrual cycle tracking to its Wellbeing section

Gentler Streak, a popular fitness and wellness app for iPhone and Apple Watch, is getting a major update today. As part of the celebrations for the International Day of Action for Women’s Health, which takes place on May 28, the team behind the app is introducing menstrual cycle tracking to its Wellbeing section.

Track your menstrual cycle with Gentler Streak

Apple currently offers basic menstrual cycle tracking for iPhone and Apple Watch users with the Health app. However, Gentler Streak is adding even more information for people looking for detailed insight into their periods. The new feature is part of Wellbeing, a section introduced earlier this year that shows users an intuitive summary of their health data.

When it comes to menstrual cycle tracking, Gentler Streak shows valuable information about the exact phase of the cycle and its potential impact on daily wellbeing. Users who want to enable menstrual cycle tracking will be taken through a short onboarding process to ensure that everything works seamlessly.

According to the developers, the activity guidance is adjusted to the users’ readiness, and the app shows insights into each phase of the menstrual cycle. The Go Gentler suggestions will also show appropriate activities for the first days of a person’s period.

“Gentler Streak remains a health and fitness app. While we include vital parts of the menstrual cycle in our guidance, we let the specialized apps handle the rest. As each body is different and carries the baby their own way, we do not cover guidance designed for pregnancy,” shares Katarina Lotric, Gentler Stories CEO, and continues that it should be medical professionals who guide a person’s way through pregnancy.

It’s worth noting that cycle tracking becomes more accurate when wearing an Apple Watch Series 8, as this model has a built-in wrist thermometer.

More about the app

Gentler Streak was awarded the 2022 App of the Year for Apple Watch by Apple. More recently, Gentler Streak was chosen as one of the finalists for the 2023 Apple Design Award. The app has been available for iPhone since 2021 and was released for Apple Watch in February 2022.

You can download Gentler Streak for free on the App Store. However, some of the features require a subscription or a lifetime license. If you want to learn more about the app, be sure to read 9to5Mac’s interview with Gentler Streak founder Katarina Lotric.