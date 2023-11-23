Two key Apple suppliers in patent battle over tetraprism lens

Two key Apple suppliers are reported to be in a patent battle over the iPhone 15 Pro Max tetraprism lens. The maker of the periscope lens currently exclusive to the top-end iPhone 15 is seemingly concerned about competition from another Apple lens supplier.

For once, this battle doesn’t directly involve Apple – it’s between Taiwanese lens maker Largan Precision, and Chinese lens company Yujingguang …

iPhone 15 Pro Max tetraprism lens

The 5x telephoto lens in the iPhone 15 Pro Max is one of the headline features of the flagship model. It uses a periscope design – in which most of the lens assembly sits at an angle inside the casing to avoid sticking out as much – but a special design, which Apple calls a tetraprism lens.

Instead of a single 90-degree prism, the tetraprism lens has a total of four prisms to bend the light in a zig-zag path, reducing the total length of the assembly.

Patent battle between Largan Precision and Yujingguang

The tetraprism lens is currently made by Taiwan’s Largan Precision, often referred to simply as Largan. The company claims to have patents protecting either the design of the lens or the manufacturing process.

Chinese competitor Yujingguang seemingly wants to get in on the action, becoming a second tetraprism lens supplier to Apple as the company reportedly gears up to extend it to the iPhone 16 Pro next year, not just the Pro Max.

Patently Apple reports that Largan is taking legal action in an attempt to prevent Yujingguang from making the tetraprism lens.

Largan wants to stop or hinder Yujingguang from entering Apple’s supply chain as a tetraprism zoom lens supplier due to their patented technologies. Whether there are additional reasons behind the lawsuit is unknown at this time as UDN narrowed their focus of the lawsuits to the iPhone’s zoom lens. For the record, Yujingguang is reportedly a major Apple’s supply chain partner regarding VR lenses for Vision Pro

The report lacks detail, so it’s unclear what patents might be involved. While Apple of course owns many patents, it does also buy existing tech for iPhone components, so it may be that Largan has patents for the tetraprism lens design. Alternatively, it might be that the company has patented manufacturing techniques used in its production, and fears that Yujingguang plans to use these.