Apple releases new software update for AirPods Pro 2

There’s a new firmware update waiting for second-generation AirPods Pro. This update includes build number 6B34 and version number 6.1.34. Head below for details on how to check your AirPods Pro firmware…

Apple hasn’t yet updated its website with release notes for today’s AirPods Pro 2 update. It’s safe to assume, however, that the update focuses on bug fixes and other improvements.

As you probably know by now, it is not possible to manually update your AirPods to new firmware versions. Instead, Apple says new firmware versions will install when your AirPods are connected via Bluetooth to your iPhone.

To check your AirPods firmware version:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone

Navigate to the “Bluetooth” menu

Find your AirPods in the list of devices

Tap the “i” next to them

Look at the “Firmware Version” number

Latest AirPods firmware versions

Apple has not released new firmware updates for other AirPods hardware today. Find the latest firmware version for each model below:

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C): 6B34

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (Lightning): 6B34

AirPods Pro (1st generation): 6A300

AirPods (2nd and 3rd generation): 6A300

AirPods Max: 6A300

AirPods (1st generation): 6.8.8

Spot anything new after updating your AirPods Pro 2? Let us know down in the comments.

