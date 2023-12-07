Mammoth is making no bones about it. The Mastodon client for iPhone strives to be good enough to viably replace Twitter/X. Mammoth 2 is taking on the challenge with curated Smart Lists with content to follow based on category, a For You timeline, and much more.

First, because it’s written so strongly, Mammoth co-founder Bart Decrem’s description of Twitter/X over the last year:

It’s been a year since we started working on Mammoth, and it’s been quite the year. Over at Twitter, the clown car has gone full off the rails and the place has fully become the cesspool we all feared it might. 2024 is going to be the year even more people log off Twitter for good in search of smaller, less toxic spaces where they can have authentic online conversations – Threads, BlueSky and especially Mastodon. The stakes will only get higher as we head into another very divisive and high stakes US election season, the big social media companies fully embrace “synthetic media” (can you say cringe?), and AI-powered deepfake content gets ever more convincing. We believe the future of social – and what will ultimately replace Twitter – is all about real people and is being built today on Mastodon. Social needs to be an open protocol that anybody can build on, just like email or the open web. We believe this will happen in 2024 and all of our work is to bring about this open future faster.

Wow, tell us how you really feel! Alright, what’s new with Mammoth 2 that will push forward the mission? Here’s the rundown:

Instant suggestions on people and accounts to follow: moth.social users will immediately see personalized suggestions on accounts to follow, so you can start building your network.

Curated 'Smart Lists': Smart Lists are how we help people easily discover interesting conversations, organized by topic and handpicked by community leaders. "Mammoth 2 comes with dozens of Smart Lists including Chris Messina's Makers On Mastodon, Matthias Pfefferle's Indieweb Devs, Tim Chambers' Activists on Mastodon, and Debora Giannini's lists of all things Apple and Mastodon In Italy, to name just a few.

The 'For You' Feed that Mastodon has been missing: We don't have hundreds of engineers building the most addictive algorithms. Instead, our For You feed is powered by dozens of Smart Lists curated by passionate community members.

Plus new ways to make Mastodon your trusted source of reliable news:

Integration with Flipboard Desks: Flipboard's curated editorial news desks, which cover the top stories of the day and investigative journalism, are now available to Mammoth users

Newsmast and Press.coop Smart Lists: We've partnered with Newsmast, a leading curator of news and communities on Mastodon, and Press.coop, which imports feeds from popular news sites to Mastodon, to curate a number of Smart Lists in Mammoth 2 including News, World News, Business, Tech, Environment and Nature lists.

Have a look at the new app:

Need a new reason to dust off Mastodon and give the communication service another try? Grab Mammoth 2 for iPhone and iPad from the App Store today.