macOS Sonoma 14.2 comes with these 20 important security fixes

Alongside iOS 17.2 arriving today, Apple has released macOS 14.2. As it happens, the new Mac release comes with double the amount of security fixes of iOS. Here are the 20 flaws fixed with the latest update.

Apple’s security updates page shared all the details of the vulnerability fixes that come with macOS Sonoma 14.2. Fortunately, like the 10 security patches in iOS 17.2, none of the 20 flaws fixed in macOS 14.2 were known as actively exploited.

But the update is still important to install as it fixes issues like:

A similar security patch comes with macOS Ventura 13.6.3 and Monterey 12.7.2. Check your Mac’s System Settings now to see if the update is available.

Here are the full security release notes for macOS 14.2:

Accessibility

Available for: macOS Sonoma

Impact: Secure text fields may be displayed via the Accessibility Keyboard when using a physical keyboard

Description: This issue was addressed with improved state management.

CVE-2023-42874: Don Clarke

Accounts

Available for: macOS Sonoma

Impact: An app may be able to access sensitive user data

Description: A privacy issue was addressed with improved private data redaction for log entries.

CVE-2023-42919: Kirin (@Pwnrin)

AppleEvents

Available for: macOS Sonoma

Impact: An app may be able to access information about a user’s contacts

Description: This issue was addressed with improved redaction of sensitive information.

CVE-2023-42894: Noah Roskin-Frazee and Prof. J. (ZeroClicks.ai Lab)

AppleGraphicsControl

Available for: macOS Sonoma

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted file may lead to unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution

Description: Multiple memory corruption issues were addressed with improved input validation.

CVE-2023-42901: Ivan Fratric of Google Project Zero

CVE-2023-42902: Ivan Fratric of Google Project Zero, and Michael DePlante (@izobashi) of Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative

CVE-2023-42912: Ivan Fratric of Google Project Zero

CVE-2023-42903: Ivan Fratric of Google Project Zero

CVE-2023-42904: Ivan Fratric of Google Project Zero

CVE-2023-42905: Ivan Fratric of Google Project Zero

CVE-2023-42906: Ivan Fratric of Google Project Zero

CVE-2023-42907: Ivan Fratric of Google Project Zero

CVE-2023-42908: Ivan Fratric of Google Project Zero

CVE-2023-42909: Ivan Fratric of Google Project Zero

CVE-2023-42910: Ivan Fratric of Google Project Zero

CVE-2023-42911: Ivan Fratric of Google Project Zero

CVE-2023-42926: Ivan Fratric of Google Project Zero

AppleVA

Available for: macOS Sonoma

Impact: Processing an image may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2023-42882: Ivan Fratric of Google Project Zero

Archive Utility

Available for: macOS Sonoma

Impact: An app may be able to access sensitive user data

Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2023-42924: Mickey Jin (@patch1t)

AVEVideoEncoder

Available for: macOS Sonoma

Impact: An app may be able to disclose kernel memory

Description: This issue was addressed with improved redaction of sensitive information.

CVE-2023-42884: an anonymous researcher

Bluetooth

Available for: macOS Sonoma

Impact: An attacker in a privileged network position may be able to inject keystrokes by spoofing a keyboard

Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2023-45866: Marc Newlin of SkySafe

CoreMedia Playback

Available for: macOS Sonoma

Impact: An app may be able to access user-sensitive data

Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2023-42900: Mickey Jin (@patch1t)

CoreServices

Available for: macOS Sonoma

Impact: A user may be able to cause unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution

Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved bounds checking.

CVE-2023-42886: Koh M. Nakagawa (@tsunek0h)

ExtensionKit

Available for: macOS Sonoma

Impact: An app may be able to access sensitive user data

Description: A privacy issue was addressed with improved private data redaction for log entries.

CVE-2023-42927: Noah Roskin-Frazee and Prof. J. (ZeroClicks.ai Lab)

Find My

Available for: macOS Sonoma

Impact: An app may be able to read sensitive location information

Description: This issue was addressed with improved redaction of sensitive information.

CVE-2023-42922: Wojciech Regula of SecuRing (wojciechregula.blog)

ImageIO

Available for: macOS Sonoma

Impact: Processing an image may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2023-42898: Junsung Lee

CVE-2023-42899: Meysam Firouzi @R00tkitSMM and Junsung Lee

IOKit

Available for: macOS Sonoma

Impact: An app may be able to monitor keystrokes without user permission

Description: An authentication issue was addressed with improved state management.

CVE-2023-42891: an anonymous researcher

Kernel

Available for: macOS Sonoma

Impact: An app may be able to break out of its sandbox

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2023-42914: Eloi Benoist-Vanderbeken (@elvanderb) of Synacktiv (@Synacktiv)

ncurses

Available for: macOS Sonoma

Impact: A remote user may be able to cause unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution

Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2020-19185

CVE-2020-19186

CVE-2020-19187

CVE-2020-19188

CVE-2020-19189

CVE-2020-19190

SharedFileList

Available for: macOS Sonoma

Impact: An app may be able to access sensitive user data

Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2023-42842: an anonymous researcher

TCC

Available for: macOS Sonoma

Impact: An app may be able to access protected user data

Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2023-42932: Zhongquan Li (@Guluisacat)

Vim

Available for: macOS Sonoma

Impact: Opening a maliciously crafted file may lead to unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution

Description: This issue was addressed by updating to Vim version 9.0.1969.

CVE-2023-5344

WebKit

Available for: macOS Sonoma

Impact: Processing web content may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

WebKit Bugzilla: 259830

CVE-2023-42890: Pwn2car

WebKit

Available for: macOS Sonoma

Impact: Processing an image may lead to a denial-of-service

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

WebKit Bugzilla: 263349

CVE-2023-42883: Zoom Offensive Security Team

Additional recognition

Memoji

We would like to acknowledge Jerry Tenenbaum for their assistance.

Wi-Fi

We would like to acknowledge Noah Roskin-Frazee and Prof. J. (ZeroClicks.ai Lab) for their assistance.