Apple Watch ban news hub: Everything we know right now

The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are officially banned from being sold in the United States. This comes after the ITC ruled that the Apple Watch’s blood oxygen sensor infringes on two patents held by medical device company Masimo.

On Christmas Day, President Biden declined to veto the ITC’s decision, officially barring Apple from selling its flagship Apple Watch models via its retail stores or its online store.

Can I still buy an Apple Watch from other retailers?

Yes, for the time being, you can still buy an Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 from third-party retailers like Best Buy and Amazon. You’ll want to act quickly, however. The ITC’s decision completely prohibits new Apple Watch units from being imported into the United States.

This means that once retailers like Amazon and Best Buy run out of inventory, they won’t be able to replenish their supply until the ITC’s ban has been lifted.

December 27:

Apple’s appeal for a pause of the Apple Watch ban is granted thanks to the US appeals court. The pause runs through January 10. Apple has also submitted a software update that it believes will resolve the issue, but a decision on whether or not that software fix adequately addresses the two patents won’t be made until January. 12

December 26:

The Biden Administration formally announced its decision to uphold the ITC’s ruling, officially banning Apple from selling the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 in the United States.

In a statement to 9to5Mac, Apple reiterated that it strongly disagrees with the ITC’s decision and is working on every possible solution to bring the devices back to the market. The company also formally filed an appeal.

December 24:

At the end of the business day, Apple halted retail sales of the two flagship Apple Watch models in question. The company instead will focus on the Apple Watch SE as the ITC case continues to play out.

Dec 24, 2023 – 3:26 pm PT: Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 officially unavailable in the US as retail sales halt begins

December 22:

Dec 22 2023 – 4:10 am PT: Apple Watch ban may not be the last, warns Stanford law professor

December 21:

The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are removed from Apple’s website in the United States. We also learned more details about how the ban impacts Apple’s ability to service and replace damaged devices.

December 20:

The ITC denied one of Apple’s last-ditch attempts to have the Apple Watch ban delayed.

Dec 20, 2023 – 1:26 pm PT: ITC denies Apple’s request to delay looming Apple Watch ban

December 19:

The White House confirmed that it was monitoring the situation and that Katerine Tai, the United States Trade Representative, was “carefully considering all of the factors in this case.”

Masimo CEO Joe Kiani reiterated that the company is open to a settlement with Apple, but that Apple would have to come to the table for negotiations to even begin.

December 18

9to5Mac broke the news about Apple’s plans to preemptively halt Apple Watch sales via its online and retail stores. Bloomberg reported that Apple engineers are scrambling to develop a software workaround that would circumvent the two Masimo patents at the heart of this case.

