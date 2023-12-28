The fitness and wellness app Gentler Streak received an update last month with some new features, including support for new languages. This month, as 2023 draws to a close, the developers behind Gentler Streak have introduced another update with a recap of fitness data over the year.

Gentler Streak 2023 fitness recap

Named “Activity Recap,” the new feature uses all your health data collected during 2023 to show you insightful information about your fitness life. The recap shows things like how many days you met your body’s needs, how many days you exercised, the number of hours you were active during the year, and the total calories you burned.

Gentler Streak also makes some fun comparisons. You can see food emoji equivalent to the calories you’ve burned and how many Yorharts (the app’s mascot) you’ve collected.

All the data comes from the Health app, and everything is processed and generated on your device, meaning nothing is sent to the cloud. The best part is that the app lets you easily share your fitness recap on social networks if you want. And when sharing your recap with others, sensitive data is automatically hidden.

For those unfamiliar, Gentler Streak is an app that helps users better understand their physical condition to know whether they can improve their workouts or whether they’re pushing too hard. The app received Apple’s App of the Year award for Apple Watch in 2022 and, more recently, earned a spot as a finalist for the 2023 Apple Design Award.

You can download Gentler Streak for free on the App Store, but some advanced features require a subscription or a lifetime license. It’s worth noting that Activity Recap is a free feature, so anyone can use it.

Make sure to check out the interview with Katarina Lotric, the founder of Gentler Streak, here on 9to5Mac.