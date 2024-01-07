 Skip to main content

Bloomberg: Vision Pro now shipping to US distribution warehouses, Apple retail preparing for February launch

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Jan 7 2024 - 5:38 am PT
Apple Vision Pro

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that the launch preparations for Apple Vision Pro are in full swing, across Apple’s retail division and the supply chain.

Gurman writes that the headset is already shipping to distribution warehouses in the US, seemingly in enough quantity to be able to stock Apple retail stores for a February launch.

This timing lines up with what Gurman previously said in an earlier newsletter published in December.

Consequently, he expects Apple to make an official announcement regarding the Apple Vision Pro release date imminently, perhaps next week to undermine the product news coming out of CES.

Gurman says some retail employees are already in the process of flying to Apple Park for Vision Pro sales training. The contingent of two-to-four employees per store will then feedback what they learned to the rest of the store’s employees on return. Apple management has also scheduled extended retail training sessions for the week of January 21. As such, all signs point to a February release.

At launch, the new $3499+ device will be exclusively available in the United States. Apple has promised the device will debut in additional countries later in 2024. Today, Gurman writes that China, Canada and the UK are being considered for the first international rollout.

