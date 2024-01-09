In November Apple launched an all-new Apple Pencil. It’s got USB-C and a mix of features from the premium Apple Pencil 2 while holding some back to keep the price tag at $50 below the high-end model. Here’s how Apple Pencil USB-C vs Apple Pencil 2 vs 1 shakes out.
While the company says the new Apple Pencil USB-C offers “more value and choice to the lineup,” it will no doubt cause confusion for many.
That’s because the Apple Pencil USB-C does not replace the Apple Pencil 1, it’s actually slotting in between 1 and 2 as the mid-tier option.
Throw in differences between compatibility and features for each model, and it takes some effort to understand what’s going on. But below we’ll solve that for you with a couple of charts 😁.
Apple Pencil USB-C vs Apple Pencil 2 vs 1
Features compared
With Apple Pencil USB-C, you’ve got capabilities like tilt sensitivity, magnetic attachment, and even Apple Pencil hover with the new iPad Pro models.
However, Apple Pencil USB-C does not include pressure sensitivity or double-tap support to change tools.
And as shown above, you need to remove the end cap to charge and pair with a cable (not included in the box) – no magnetic/wireless charging and pairing like Apple Pencil 2.
Here’s the full rundown:
|Apple Pencil 2
|Apple Pencil USB-C
|Apple Pencil 1
|Low latency
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Tilt sensitivity
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Pressure sensitivity
|✅
|❌
|✅
|Precise writing and drawing
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Magnetic attachment
|✅
|✅
|❌
|Wireless pairing and charging
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Apple Pencil hover support
|✅
|✅
|❌
|Double-tap tool changes
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Free engraving
|✅
|❌
|❌
The lack of pressure sensitivity with the Apple Pencil USB-C is a bummer, but Apple is no doubt using that as an incentive for customers to upgrade to Apple Pencil 2.
Compatibility
Apple Pencil USB-C works with all iPads with that port, but not all iPads work with the Apple Pencil 2 or 1:
|Apple Pencil 2
|Apple Pencil USB-C
|Apple Pencil 1
|iPad models
|Works with iPad Air, iPad mini, and iPad Pro
|Works with all iPad models with a USB-C port
|Works with iPad 10 and 9 (USB-C to Apple Pencil adapter needed for pairing and charging with iPad 10 – included in box)
Pricing
Apple Pencil USB-C comes in as the most affordable option at $79 ($69 for education).
Apple Pencil USB-C vs Apple Pencil 2 wrap-up
- If you’ve got an iPad with USB-C and you don’t need or want all of the features of the flagship Apple Pencil 2, the new Apple Pencil USB-C is a more affordable and capable stylus.
- It will also be a nice option for schools that want to stick with an official Apple stylus without spending $100 or more for each student (assuming they have USB-C iPads).
- What do you think? Is Apple Pencil USB-C a solid new model or do you prefer to stick with Apple Pencil 2 or a third-party option? Share your thoughts in the comments!
