Apple reveals new ‘First -Timer’ Vision Pro ad and more

Now that Apple Vision Pro is in the hands of the first consumers, Apple has shared a collection of new videos on YouTube. These videos from Apple Support show people how to use Vision Pro, ranging from advice on specific visionOS apps, Guest User support, and more.

Apple has also shared a new Vision Pro called “First-Timer.”

Here’s the complete collection of new videos from Apple today about Vision Pro (so far). Keep up with all the latest Vision Pro launch day festivities in our full live blog.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O-OTFLEmF5Q