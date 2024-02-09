Why Apple believes Vision Pro will be popular in the enterprise world

As part of the first visionOS 1.1 beta, Apple added MDM – or mobile device management – support for Vision Pro. In an interview with TechCrunch, the company once again reiterated how it thinks Vision Pro can play an essential role in the business and enterprise world.

Steve Sinclair, an Apple worldwide product marketing representative for Vision Pro, explained:

“As our first facial computer, it’s really given us a platform to build upon to create new spatial experiences,” he told TechCrunch. “We really believe that being able to bring information into your space while allowing you to stay connected to people around you is really important. And that has applications obviously from a consumer perspective but also from a business perspective.”

Following the launch of MDM support in visionOS 1.1, Sinclair said:

“We’re really focused on making sure that we have the enterprise building blocks that the companies expect for networking support, for making sure that we’re managing and protecting corporate data with data protection, being able to start with some of the basic blocking and tackling type capabilities.”

The full piece at TechCrunch is worth checking out, and includes some broader industry comments from analysts around how the Vision Pro could succeed in the business world.