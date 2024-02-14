Apple releases third iOS 17.4, watchOS 10.4, and macOS Sonoma 14.4 betas [U]

Update: A day later, public beta versions are available.

iOS 17.4 development is well under way. Apple just shipped iOS 17.4 beta 3 to developers. The pre-release software primarily focuses on changes made in the EU due to regulatory requirements.

Here’s a recap of the three big changes that are being readied by Apple:

For everyone globally, iOS 17.4 includes new emoji characters as well.

Apple has also released macOS 14.4 beta 3, watchOS 10.4 beta 3, and tvOS 17.4 beta 3. We’ll update as more platforms update.

Last week Apple also the first-ever visionOS 1.1 beta for early adopters who want to risk turning their investment into a toy. This week a second beta version of visionOS 1.1 is ready for testing.

iOS 17.4 will arrive for everyone starting in March. For even more iOS 17.4 coverage, check out these stories we’ve been cooking: