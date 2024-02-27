Apple releases visionOS 1.1 beta 4 alongside macOS Sonoma 14.4 beta 5

In addition to releasing iOS 17.4 RC 1, Apple has updated several other beta software releases today. This includes the fourth beta of the upcoming visionOS 1.1 update. The new version adds mobile device management support for enterprise email and calendar, the latest emoji characters, and improvements to Persona.

Additionally, Apple has released the fifth beta versions of its other non-iOS software updates. This includes macOS Sonoma 14.4, tvOS 17.4, and the HomePod 17.4 update. No sign of watchOS 10.4 beta 5 yet.

Notably, Apple has only upgraded iOS 17.4 out of beta and into release candidate status. This could mean that we’ll see the iPhone update arrive a bit before the updates for Mac, Apple TV, Apple Watch, and HomePod. iPadOS 17.4 could also be released separately given that the iPad isn’t subject to the same release pressure.

Why the asynchronous release? Apple is partly driven by the EU’s Digital Markets Act regulatory deadline. Apple has until March 6 to be in compliance with the new requirements that include allowing app markets that compete with the App Store.

