 Skip to main content

There is no excuse for the failure to implement Spotify HomePod support

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Mar 6 2024 - 6:49 am PT
0 Comments
Spotify HomePod support | Original and mini models shown

My colleague yesterday referenced the fact that Spotify is demanding greater freedoms from Apple, but hasn’t yet taken advantage of the ones already offered to the company. Key among these is the company’s failure to implement Spotify HomePod support.

It seems pretty ridiculous to complain that Apple Music has an unfair advantage over Spotify, while at the same time failing to take advantage of a clear opportunity to partly level the playing field – and keep your HomePod-owning subscribers happy …

Why no Spotify HomePod support?

One complaint originally made by rival streaming music services was that if you asked HomePod to play something, it would automatically do so on Apple Music. There was no way to get it to play music from a rival music service.

The only way to play Spotify through HomePod was to AirPlay from the app, which is a rather clunky three-step process. First, you have to tap the external speaker button. Then, because HomePods don’t show up as native Spotify-enabled speakers, you have to tap AirPlay. Only then can you select the HomePod(s) you want.

Apple fixed this problem way back in 2020. It allowed HomePod owners to specify a third-party music app as the default media player. Once selected, asking a HomePod to play something would automatically be done through that music service.

Pandora wasted no time in taking advantage of this. Spotify, in contrast, failed to do so – and still hasn’t done so more than three years later.

iOS 17 introduced another workaround, allowing HomePod owners to specify a music service as part of their request. You can, for example, tell a HomePod to “play Anna Nalick from Spotify,” but this is still clunky.

So why, in 2024, does Spotify not support a feature Apple made possible back in 2020? A feature which would give Spotify equal access to HomePod, and would make life easier for Spotify customers who own Apple’s wireless speakers?

Literally the only explanation is that it is engaged in a feud with Apple, and doesn’t want to do anything to cooperate with the company. But in taking this stance, it is damaging its own attractiveness as a music service, and frustrating its HomePod-owning subscribers. It annoys me on a daily basis.

Spotify, please stop with the childishness, and fix this.

Photo by Jaime Marrero on Unsplash

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music is a streaming service that includes…
Opinion pieces & commentary

Opinion pieces & commentary
Spotify HomePod HomePod mini HomePod 2

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor