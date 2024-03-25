Apple recently released iOS 17.4.1 and macOS Sonoma 14.4.1, both with two security patches. For users running older versions of macOS, the company has now released a standalone update for Safari, its own web browser, with the same patches included with macOS 14.4.1.

As detailed on Apple’s website, Safari 17.4.1 fixes an exploit in WebRTC that allowed arbitrary code to be executed when processing images. Apple says that an “out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved input validation” and credits Nick Galloway of Google Project Zero for finding and reporting the exploit.

The standalone Safari update is available for Macs running macOS Monterey (version 12) and macOS Ventura (version 13), as there are Macs that can’t be updated to macOS Sonoma, the latest version of macOS available.

Apple has also released iOS 16.7.7 to fix the WebRTC exploit on some iPhone and iPad models not supported by iOS 17, such as the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. It’s always important to keep your devices updated to keep them safe from exploits like this.

In order to update Safari on your Mac, open the System Settings app, click on the General menu and then choose Software Update. Wait until your Mac finds the available update and then click Update Now. To update an iOS device, go to Settings > General > Software Update. It’s worth noting that not every old device gets security patches.

