Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by FastMinder: Simple, easy to use fasting tracker for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Get started today for free.
Introducing 9to5Mac Daily Plus! Support Chance directly with 9to5Mac Daily Plus and unlock:
- Ad-free versions of every episode
- Monthly bonus episodes
Join for $5 per month or $50 a year at 9to5mac.com/join.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Following DOJ, Apple faces new class action lawsuits alleging the iPhone is a monopoly
- Apple pursuing ways to launch TV+ and more in China, report says
- WWDC 2024 confirmed for June 10: iOS 18 and more expected
- Apply for WWDC24 in-person event
- Apple teases ‘Absolutely Incredible’ AI-focused WWDC
- iOS 18 again said to be ‘the most ambitious overhaul’ to the iPhone ever
Listen & Subscribe:
Catch up on 9to5Mac Daily episodes!
Don’t miss out on our other daily podcasts:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show.
Also, connect with us in the official 9to5Mac Discord server with forums, chatrooms, and more!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments