Apple last week released iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1 to iPhone and iPad users. Although the updates don’t add any new features, they do bring two important security patches. For some unknown reason, Apple has now quietly released a revised build of iOS 17.4.1.

Revised iOS 17.4.1 build

The new build number is 21E237, while the previous one released to the public is 21E236. Most likely Apple has fixed some critical bug with the new build, so you shouldn’t expect significant changes. However, although the new build is available for every device compatible with iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, installing it is not so easy – at least for now.

That’s because, as verified by 9to5Mac, the new build is only available to those who download the IPSW file to update or restore their iPhone or iPad through Finder (or Apple Devices app on Windows). Apple is yet to make the revised build of iOS 17.4.1 available as an over-the-air (OTA) update.

iOS 17.4.1 fixes two security exploits that could lead to arbitrary code execution when processing an image. The exploits were found in CoreMedia and WebRTC. The same exploits were fixed with macOS Sonoma 14.4.1. Apple thanked Nick Galloway of Google Project Zero for finding and reporting the breach.

Once the new build of iOS 17.4.1 becomes available as an OTA update, you can download and install it by going to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone or iPad.

