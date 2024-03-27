 Skip to main content

Apple quietly releases revised build of iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Mar 27 2024 - 7:46 am PT
2 Comments
iOS 17.4.1

Apple last week released iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1 to iPhone and iPad users. Although the updates don’t add any new features, they do bring two important security patches. For some unknown reason, Apple has now quietly released a revised build of iOS 17.4.1.

Revised iOS 17.4.1 build

The new build number is 21E237, while the previous one released to the public is 21E236. Most likely Apple has fixed some critical bug with the new build, so you shouldn’t expect significant changes. However, although the new build is available for every device compatible with iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, installing it is not so easy – at least for now.

That’s because, as verified by 9to5Mac, the new build is only available to those who download the IPSW file to update or restore their iPhone or iPad through Finder (or Apple Devices app on Windows). Apple is yet to make the revised build of iOS 17.4.1 available as an over-the-air (OTA) update.

iOS 17.4.1 fixes two security exploits that could lead to arbitrary code execution when processing an image. The exploits were found in CoreMedia and WebRTC. The same exploits were fixed with macOS Sonoma 14.4.1. Apple thanked Nick Galloway of Google Project Zero for finding and reporting the breach.

Once the new build of iOS 17.4.1 becomes available as an OTA update, you can download and install it by going to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone or iPad.

Read also

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iOS 17

iOS 17
iOS 17.4

iOS 17.4

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.