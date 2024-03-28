The Major League Soccer season began February 21, and for members of adiClub, you can now enjoy a free 1-month trial of Major League Season Pass on Apple TV. Keep reading below to learn more.

As we reported earlier this month, Apple has been giving away free 1-month trials of MLS Season Pass to some users via email and push notifications. This is Apple’s second year of MLS Season Pass subscription, a service that normally costs $14.99/month or $99/year ($79/year for Apple TV+ subscribers).

Now, adidas is collaborating with Apple to offer a free 1-month trial of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV – you can sign up for free to become an adidas adiClub member here and then redeem your free 1-month of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV here.

Along with the games, you’ll also be able to enjoy pregame and postgame coverage. Here’s the fine print from Apple:

Offer expires on June 15, 2024. This is a promotional offer and is not for resale, has no cash value, and will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Valid only for MLS Season Pass in the U.S. Valid for new and qualified returning subscribers only. MLS Season Pass subscription required. Requires Apple ID with payment method on file. MLS Season Pass renews for $14.99/month after the promotion until canceled. Payment will be billed to payment method on file and can be cancelled anytime at least a day before each renewal date in your service account settings.

