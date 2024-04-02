Exclusive: Beats Solo4 headphones will pack USB-C, re-engineered sound, and 50 hour battery for $199

Update: We’re told May 2 is the release date for Beats Solo4 headphones. Early May sounds busy. No word on when this guy makes a come back.

It’s been a few days since Apple announced new Beats Solo headphones. 2,764 days and counting to be exact. The day counter is clearly about to reset, however, as more and more signs point to Beats Solo4 hardware launching soon.

The clearest sign yet? 9to5Mac has exclusively received the full rundown on Beats Solo4 specs from trusted sources. The TL;DR is this: Beats is about to deliver a big upgrade to the on-ear headphones for the same price as their predecessors from 2016. That translates to a great value in 2024 dollars, plus they’re USB-C. Here’s what we’re told to expect from Beats Solo4 headphones…

Better battery, audio, and USB-C

Beats Solo4 will upgrade the Spatial Audio experience with Dynamic Head Tracking support. Sonically, we can expect a sound boost thanks to upgraded drivers and rebalanced acoustics. Specifically, Solo4 headphones will tout custom-built 40mm transducers that promise better clarity and range.

Apple is also moving Beats Solo4 to USB-C for charging and high-res lossless audio. Solo4 headphones will also retain the 3.5 mm audio port for lossless audio — no battery power required.

The current Beats Solo3 style

In terms of battery life, Solo4 headphones gain 10 hours additional battery over Solo3, bringing the total up to 50 hours. Fast Fuel recharging for just 10 minutes will deliver of up to 5 hours of wireless playback.

Cushiony comfort

Beats is also bringing one-touch pairing support for Android, and Find My support will work from iCloud devices. In terms of comfort, Beats Solo4 will use so-called UltraPlush ear cushions that make all-day use comfortable on the ears.

Beats Solo4 case

Other details include Bluetooth 5.3 support, improved call quality from beam-forming mics that use voice-targeting algorithms for clarity, and a light 217 gram package that retains the foldable design for portability.

Beats Solo4 will join the existing lineup that currently consists of Beats Studio Pro ($349.99), Beats Studio Buds+ ($169.99), Beats Fit Pro ($199.99), Beats Studio Buds ($149.99), Beats Flex ($69.99), and Powerbeats Pro ($249.99). Actual retail prices often vary thanks to regularly discounted listings.

Beats Solo4 will retain the $199.99 price tag as Beats Solo3, which is nice considering Apple briefly sold Beats Solo Pro headphones for $299.99… stay tuned for launch date details.