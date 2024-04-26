13-inch M3 MacBook Air hits $989, Apple Watch Series 9 from $299, CalDigit docks, more

Friday is wrapping up the work week with a fresh batch of Apple deals. The savings today takes $110 off 13-inch M3 MacBook Air at a new all-time low of $989. You can also save $100 on Apple Watch Series 9, which has the 45mm model matching its low of $329 alongside 41mm styles from $299. Plus, the best price of the year drops the CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock to $190. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New all-time low takes $110 off 13-inch M3 MacBook Air

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on Apple’s just-released 13-inch M3 MacBook Air. The entry-level 256GB configuration now sells for $989 in Space Gray. That’s $110 off the usual $1,099 price tag it just launched with earlier in the spring and the best price ever. It’s still one of the first markdowns so far and beats our previous mention by an extra $10.

Apple’s new M3 MacBook Air debuts with the same design as last year’s model – just with some notable performance gains. There are, of course, all of the perks from Apple’s latest in-house silicon, like support for two external displays when the lid is closed, as well as Wi-Fi 6E support. A new 3-microphone array comes with Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum modes, not to mention enhanced voice clarity in audio and video calls. And for those of you thinking about scoring the Midnight finish, there’s a new anodization seal to help reduce fingerprints.

Otherwise, this is just the latest rendition of the MacBook Air. It comes complete with its gorgeous Liquid Retina Display, as well as MagSafe charging and dual Thunderbolt ports.

Save $100 on Apple Watch Series 9

Amazon is now offering Apple Watch Series 9 45mm for $329. This is $100 off the usual $429 price tag and matching the all-time low. We last saw this price for a 1-day sale back in March as one of the first and only other times it has ever been $100 off. Smaller 41mm Series 9 styles are also on sale at $299, down from $399. This is the third-best price to date and the lowest in nearly a month. Go check out our coverage on what’s new this time around.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable that just rolled out earlier in the week, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple.

Best price of the year takes $60 off CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock

Amazon is now discounting one of our favorite Thunderbolt 3 docks on the market. The company’s official storefront via Amazon offers the CalDigit TS3 Plus for $190. This is a new 2024 low at $60 off the usual $250 price tag. Today’s offer beats our previous mention by an extra $10 and comes within $10 of the all-time low from Black Friday – the only time it has ever sold for less. The TS3 Plus has been a staple of 9to5 desk setups for years, including my own. You can learn more about why in our hands-on review.

Packed into its premium metal shell are five USB-A ports, three TB3 outputs, DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. This dock not only expands your Mac’s I/O, but brings 87W USB-C charging to the equation, allowing you to connect to all of these inputs with a single cable while still powering up your MacBook.

Compared to the newer TS4 Dock, you are making some sacrifices with the CalDigit dock on sale above. For many, these trade-offs will be worth the cash, but it’s still worth breaking down just what you’re missing between the two. The biggest adjustment is right in the name, with the newer counterpart arriving with Thunderbolt 4 support as opposed to Thunderbolt 3. Aside from that, you’re only looking at an 87W output for the TS3 dock, while the other model steps up to 98W. There’s still the same exceptional build quality and a near-identical roster of ports. We fully breakdown what to expect from the CalDigit TS4 hub for some added insight to see if its $400 going rate is worth the cash.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Razer’s new top-tier Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse tips the scales at just 54g [Video]

Review: Insta360 X4 ushers in the 8K era with a bigger battery and easy-to-use mobile editing [Video]

Review: Is the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race sim bundle an all-in-one gimmick? [Video]