Apple pulls AI image apps from the App Store after learning they could generate nude images

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Apr 26 2024 - 6:20 am PT
Apple is cracking down on a category of AI image generation apps that “advertised the ability to create nonconsensual nude images.” According to a new report from 404 Media, Apple has removed multiple AI apps from the App Store that claimed they could “create nonconsensual nude images.”

On Monday, the site published a report exploring how companies were using Instagram advertising to promote apps that could “undress any girl for free.” Some of these Instagram ads took users directly to Apple’s Store for an app that was described there as an “art generator.”

Today’s report says that Apple did not initially respond to 404 Media’s request for comment on Monday. The company did, however, reach out directly after the initial story was published to ask for more information. When provided with direct links to the specific ads and App Store pages, Apple proceeded to remove those apps from the App Store.

The report explains:

Apple has removed a number of AI image generation apps from the App Store after 404 Media found these apps advertised the ability to create nonconsensual nude images, a sign that app store operators are starting to take more action against these types of apps. 

Overall, Apple removed three apps from the App Store, but only after we provided the company with links to the specific apps and their related ads, indicating the company was not able to find the apps that violated its policy itself. 

404 Media’s emanuel maiberg

As the report implies, this will likely be a cat-and-mouse game going forward, considering Apple was unable to find the apps without 404 Media sending it direct links.

