 Skip to main content

Apple @ Work: Dashlane adds Splunk integration to analyze user activity data

Avatar for Bradley Chambers  | Apr 27 2024 - 5:00 am PT
0 Comments
Dashlane Splunk

Apple @ Work is exclusively brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that integrates in a single professional-grade platform all the solutions necessary to seamlessly and automatically deploy, manage & protect Apple devices at work. Over 45,000 organizations trust Mosyle to make millions of Apple devices work-ready with no effort and at an affordable cost. Request your EXTENDED TRIAL today and understand why Mosyle is everything you need to work with Apple.

Password managers are now a table-stakes product for the enterprise, and with that comes the activity data that goes along with the usage. Dashlane is helping IT and security teams with analysis by adding Splunk support to monitor user activity data. This secure integration with Splunks allows Security and IT administrators to access Dashlane’s Activity Logs and events reporting data directly in Splunk alongside data from other sources.

About Apple @ Work: Bradley Chambers managed an enterprise IT network from 2009 to 2021. Through his experience deploying and managing firewalls, switches, a mobile device management system, enterprise grade Wi-Fi, 1000s of Macs, and 1000s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple IT managers deploy Apple devices, build networks to support them, train users, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for IT departments.

Especially in enterprises that are heavily using SaaS tools, access management data can begin ending up silos across apps and devices, preventing an accurate view of user activity within the broader IT infrastructure. This is especially challenging when breaches occur and data is locked in specific tools. Dashlane’s SIEM integration aims to eliminate that gap by allowing IT teams to view Dashlane’s activity logs alongside log data from other SaaS apps, endpoints, servers, and user data inside a centralized platform. This comprehensive view allows them to make informed decisions about access privileges, empowering proactive risk mitigation and faster response times when dealing with potential credential-related threats.

By integrating Dashlane with SIEM tools, IT admins can access credential data through their SIEM tool to make fast decisions about activity access privileges based on suspicious logins from unrecognized devices, unusual deletion of credentials or sharing attempts outside the organization, and irregular 2-factor authentication attempts. This visibility allows IT teams to take fast action to secure compromised accounts before they become a problem. 

IT and security admins can also gain deeper insights from Dashlane’s credential activity logs by configuring a SIEM tool to trigger automatic alerts for suspicious activity once it’s ingested. Log data is growing at a 28% CAGR due to the growth of remote work, an app-driven economy, and the digitization of nearly every industry. The activity data coming out of Dashlane is a prime example.

Apple @ Work is exclusively brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that integrates in a single professional-grade platform all the solutions necessary to seamlessly and automatically deploy, manage & protect Apple devices at work. Over 45,000 organizations trust Mosyle to make millions of Apple devices work-ready with no effort and at an affordable cost. Request your EXTENDED TRIAL today and understand why Mosyle is everything you need to work with Apple.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple @ Work

Apple @ Work

Apple @ Work is a 9to5Mac series where Bradley C…

Author

Avatar for Bradley Chambers Bradley Chambers

Bradley lives in Chattanooga, TN.

Tips, feedback, corrections and questions can be sent to Bradley@9to5mac.com.

Bradley Chambers's favorite gear

MacBook Air

MacBook Air

The MacBook Air is the best value on the market for laptops.

AirPods Pro 2

AirPods Pro 2

The best day to day headphones for iOS and macOS.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing