Apple @ Work: Dashlane adds Splunk integration to analyze user activity data

Password managers are now a table-stakes product for the enterprise, and with that comes the activity data that goes along with the usage. Dashlane is helping IT and security teams with analysis by adding Splunk support to monitor user activity data. This secure integration with Splunks allows Security and IT administrators to access Dashlane’s Activity Logs and events reporting data directly in Splunk alongside data from other sources.

About Apple @ Work: Bradley Chambers managed an enterprise IT network from 2009 to 2021. Through his experience deploying and managing firewalls, switches, a mobile device management system, enterprise grade Wi-Fi, 1000s of Macs, and 1000s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple IT managers deploy Apple devices, build networks to support them, train users, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for IT departments.

Especially in enterprises that are heavily using SaaS tools, access management data can begin ending up silos across apps and devices, preventing an accurate view of user activity within the broader IT infrastructure. This is especially challenging when breaches occur and data is locked in specific tools. Dashlane’s SIEM integration aims to eliminate that gap by allowing IT teams to view Dashlane’s activity logs alongside log data from other SaaS apps, endpoints, servers, and user data inside a centralized platform. This comprehensive view allows them to make informed decisions about access privileges, empowering proactive risk mitigation and faster response times when dealing with potential credential-related threats.

By integrating Dashlane with SIEM tools, IT admins can access credential data through their SIEM tool to make fast decisions about activity access privileges based on suspicious logins from unrecognized devices, unusual deletion of credentials or sharing attempts outside the organization, and irregular 2-factor authentication attempts. This visibility allows IT teams to take fast action to secure compromised accounts before they become a problem.

IT and security admins can also gain deeper insights from Dashlane’s credential activity logs by configuring a SIEM tool to trigger automatic alerts for suspicious activity once it’s ingested. Log data is growing at a 28% CAGR due to the growth of remote work, an app-driven economy, and the digitization of nearly every industry. The activity data coming out of Dashlane is a prime example.

