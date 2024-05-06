Apple will hold a special event on May 7. Although the company doesn’t usually discuss the topics of the event, the invitation artwork makes it clear that it will be all about iPad – as we can see an Apple Pencil in it. After Apple CEO Tim Cook hinted at a new Pencil coming tomorrow, Apple’s website also leaked the name “Apple Pencil Pro,” adding more fuel to the fire.

Apple Pencil 3 – or Pro – is coming soon

In a post on X, Cook shared the artwork for the event with the caption “Pencil us in for May 7!” The executive also added a pencil emoji to the post, which further corroborates the fact that Apple will indeed launch new iPads and potentially a new Apple Pencil at its special “Let Loose” event.

The last time Apple launched a new generation Apple Pencil was in 2018 (excluding the cheaper USB-C version that was introduced last year). At the time, Apple Pencil was updated with a matte design, better grip, a new double-tap gesture, and magnetic charging. But what exactly can we expect from Apple Pencil 3?

According to rumors, the new Apple Pencil could feature Find My integration. This would help users easily track and find their lost Apple Pencil, just like with AirPods and AirTags. Some rumors also suggest that Apple Pencil 3 will feature interchangeable magnetic tips.

9to5Mac has also found multiple pieces of evidence suggesting the new Apple Pencil will support a “Squeeze” gesture of some sort. Potentially the new Apple Pencil will be able to detect when the user is pressing down on its surface to perform some quick actions, such as adding text or a signature.

Apple’s homepage was updated on Monday with an easter egg that also hints at a new Pencil. You can erase the artwork for tomorrow’s event with the mouse cursor or by swiping your finger across the image. Interestingly, this interactive artwork comes with the name “Apple Pencil Pro” hidden in the website codes.

Will Apple launch a “Pro” version of the accessory rather than just updating the current Apple Pencil? Will it cost more than Apple Pencil 2? These are questions that Apple will answer tomorrow.

What about the new iPads?

Of course, an iPad event will feature new iPads. Apple is rumored to introduce both new iPad Air and iPad Pro models. While iPad Air 6 will feature the M2 chip and a larger version with a 12.9-inch screen for the first time, the new iPad Pro will be powered by a mysterious new chip and will feature OLED displays, as well as a slimmer design.

Why a mysterious chip? Although we all believed that the new iPad Pro would feature M3, rumors suggest that Apple may launch a brand new chip (such as M4) for it, with a focus on handling AI-based tasks.

In addition, there are reports of Apple having developed a redesigned Magic Keyboard that will make the iPad look more like a traditional laptop, ditching the current floating design.

Apple’s special event will be online and take place at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET.

