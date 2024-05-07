Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Apple event news hub and live blog: New iPads are here!
- Apple unveils M4: Its first chip made for AI from the ground up
- Apple announces new iPad Pro: OLED display, M4 chip, thinner redesigned chassis
- iPad Air 6: Redesigned model available in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, landscape front camera, more
- Apple debuts Magic Keyboard for M4 iPad Pro with larger trackpad, function row, aluminum palm rest
- Apple Pencil Pro launches, with squeeze gesture, roll, FindMy
