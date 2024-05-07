Apple’s “Let Loose” event is set for this morning (Tuesday, May 7) and we’re expecting the official launch of the new iPad Pro, iPad Air, and more. Here’s how to watch the iPad event (including below), plus a reminder that the start time is three hours earlier than normal.
We’re going on two years since Apple launched a new iPad Pro and Air so there’s pent-up interest in this May “Let Loose” iPad event.
Get caught up on everything we’re expecting in our full guides:
- A new iPad Pro is coming: Here are four things to expect
- A new iPad Air is coming soon: Here are five things to expect
- M4 iPad Pro: Will Apple put a brand new chip in its next iPad? Evidence suggests so
How to watch the iPad event and set a reminder
Apple’s “Let Loose” iPad event is set for Tuesday, May 7 at 7 am PT / 10 am ET. That’s three hours earlier than Apple’s typical event time so setting a reminder could be helpful 😁.
Here are three ways to watch the iPad event:
- With the embed below or on YouTube
- If you’re signed into YouTube, click the “Notify me” button to get a reminder ahead of the event
- On Apple’s Events webpage
- Add a reminder by clicking the “Add to your calendar” button
- Or with the Apple TV app on any compatible device (on May 7 look for the “Let Loose” event)
What are you most excited about for the event? Are you planning to upgrade your iPad? Share your thoughts in the comments!
Thanks for reading our guide on how to watch the iPad event!
