 Skip to main content

PSA: New iPad Pro and iPad Air no longer include a charger in the box in some countries

Avatar for Chance Miller  | May 7 2024 - 10:50 am PT
7 Comments
Screenshot

Update: This appears to be due to the “Waste from Electrical and Electronic Equipment” in the EU. It’s applicable in the UK because it predates Brexit.

Apple unveiled its new iPad Pro and iPad Air lineups today, alongside updates to the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. For customers in the UK and other countries across Europe, however, there’s a downside: Apple is no longer including a charger in the box with the new iPad Air and iPad Pro.

According to product listings in the UK and other countries across Europe, iPad Pro and iPad Air sold in those regions only include a USB-C cable in the box. There is no USB-C wall plug included this time around. This is a change from the previous-generation iPad Pro and iPad Air, which did include both the USB-C cable and wall plug in the box.

There’s no explanation as to why Apple made this change. The iPad mini and iPad 10 sold in the UK and Europe still include a wall plug in the box. The iPad Pro and iPad Air sold outside the UK and Europe also include a charger in the box.

If you have any theories on why Apple made this change, let us know down in the comments.

Thanks, TJ!

Follow ChanceThreadsTwitterInstagram, and Mastodon

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPad Pro

iPad Pro

The new iPad Pro is powered by the A12Z processo…
iPad Air

iPad Air

The new iPad Air debuted in 2020 with a 10.9-inc…

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing