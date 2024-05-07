PSA: New iPad Pro and iPad Air no longer include a charger in the box in some countries

Screenshot

Update: This appears to be due to the “Waste from Electrical and Electronic Equipment” in the EU. It’s applicable in the UK because it predates Brexit.

Apple unveiled its new iPad Pro and iPad Air lineups today, alongside updates to the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. For customers in the UK and other countries across Europe, however, there’s a downside: Apple is no longer including a charger in the box with the new iPad Air and iPad Pro.

According to product listings in the UK and other countries across Europe, iPad Pro and iPad Air sold in those regions only include a USB-C cable in the box. There is no USB-C wall plug included this time around. This is a change from the previous-generation iPad Pro and iPad Air, which did include both the USB-C cable and wall plug in the box.

There’s no explanation as to why Apple made this change. The iPad mini and iPad 10 sold in the UK and Europe still include a wall plug in the box. The iPad Pro and iPad Air sold outside the UK and Europe also include a charger in the box.

